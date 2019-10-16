Playing golf labor of love for PGA Tour's top rookie
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae grew up dreaming of playing on the PGA Tour.
Now that he's made it to the world's top men's golf circuit, Im wants to play in as many events as his 21-year-old body allows him. Playing golf is a labor of love for him, and Im still has the "kid in a candy store" exuberance about him.
Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, led all players by entering 35 out of 46 tournaments last season, with seven top-10 finishes.
As he received the trophy for the top rookie prize during a ceremony ahead of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges tournament here Wednesday, Im said he plans to enter "30 to 35 tournaments" out of 49 events this year.
"It's been a dream to play on the PGA Tour, and I think it's the same for every golfer," Im said. "So it feels like a waste not to play in tournaments. I enjoy playing out here, and I want to play as much as I can."
Im didn't have a win last season, but his consistency won over his peers who voted on the rookie award. Im is the first Asian-born player to be honored as the tour's best rookie.
Im said he was "honored and proud" to have that distinction, and he wants to keep building on such a successful start to his career.
"I'd love to get a win this season," Im said. "If I keep doing my best every round, I think results will take care of themselves."
