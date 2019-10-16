World No. 1 Koepka confident he has 'pretty good game plan' to win in S. Korea again
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Brooks Koepka, world No. 1 in men's golf, began the 2019-2010 PGA Tour season on an inauspicious note, by missing the cut in Las Vegas earlier this month.
For the four-time major champion, this week's CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the lone PGA tournament held in South Korea each fall, couldn't have come soon enough. After winning this tournament last year on Jeju Island, Koepka rose to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time, and the venue for the tournament, the Club at Nine Bridges, "will always be a special place for me."
Despite the slip-up in at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Vegas, Koepka is confident his game "is in a good spot."
"I feel like I have a pretty good game plan," Koepka said at his pre-tournament press conference Wednesday. "Last year, I had it down spot-on. Hopefully, this year will be the same. Just go play the golf course that's given to us and go from there."
The 7,241-yard course can yield some low numbers in gentle conditions, but once it starts blowing, it can wreak havoc on the players, a fact not lost on Koepka.
"One bad shot makes a lot of difference with the wind here, and you're going to be penalized," the American said. "It's an interesting golf course. It's fun to play. But at the same time, it can be quite difficult and frustrating."
Koepka said he didn't have the right mindset in Vegas, where he shot 70-71 to miss the cut by four. But he has since taken some time off to regroup.
"I wasn't playing golf. I was just hitting golf shots. There's a difference," he said. "You've got to be able to come out and put a score together. Leading up to it, maybe it was more of a practice session, instead of trying to shoot a score. I had a couple of days off and picked it right back up. It's fine."
