PGA star Justin Thomas feels his game is coming around
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Two years after capturing a tournament in South Korea, PGA Tour star Justin Thomas feels he's ready to win again here this week.
Thomas claimed the inaugural CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in 2017 on Jeju Island. And the former world No. 1 said his game is coming around just in time.
"At the end of last season, I really started to play well and started to show some signs of improvement and some good golf," Thomas said at his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, the eve of this year's CJ Cup. Thomas won the BMW Championship in August, the second leg of the three-tournament FedEx Cup Playoffs. And to kick off the 2019-2020 season, Thomas tied for fourth at the Safeway Open at the end of September.
"I've been feeling pretty good for a while now and just haven't had much to show for it," he said. "I want to have a great year this year. I feel like I have the ability to do so. I just need to work hard and do all the things appropriately off the course and, once I get on the course, just try to take care of business."
Thomas said weather conditions on Jeju Island, famous for its unpredictable gusts of wind, will once again be the major variable this week.
"I am going to play the golf course for what it gives me and pick my spots," he said. "If it's windy, it can be a difficult test, and you really have to be smart."
The Club at Nine Bridge, a 7,241-yard layout, has undergone some notable changes. The par-4 sixth hole has been lengthened by 39 yards to now play at 495 yards. The new back tee brings the fairway bunkers into play. Hit it short of the sand, and players will leave themselves with about 200 yards to the green.
There's also a different angle from the tee at the seventh, and the tee at the par-4 15th has been pushed back by 16 yards.
Thomas said the sixth hole will be "quite a challenge" this year. Thomas is one of the tour's longest hitters, but he admitted he won't be able to drive past the bunkers without some downwind -- meaning most others won't do it, either.
"I definitely see people struggling on that hole this year," he said. "The hole went from feeling like a pretty good birdie opportunity to, if you make four 4s on them, it's going to be a pretty good score."
But Thomas shrugged off these changes, saying, "It is what it is. Everyone will play the same golf course from the same tee."
