New-look Mickelson excited about new season
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Trimmer and fitter, American golf star Phil Mickelson is looking to make sure his overhauled physique will yield some positive results on the course.
Mickelson will be making his first appearance at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the only PGA Tour stop in South Korea each year, starting Thursday. On the eve of the tournament, Mickelson, who claimed to have dropped 15 pounds in a six-day span last summer and has kept them off, extolled the virtues of fitness and a healthy diet, his "everyman" look a distant memory.
"I believe the weight loss and increased physical fitness will help me play better," said Mickelson, who said he now eats much healthier and works out twice a day when he's home. "It helps me have more energy and more focus toward the end of rounds. It helps me recover after tournament rounds a lot quicker and be ready for the next day. And I am optimistic and believe that I'll start to play at a level that I know I am able to."
And that level is quite high. Mickelson, 49, is a 44-time winner with five major titles to his credit. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, and his most recent win came this past season at Pebble Beach.
Mickelson said he didn't know any particular reason why he hasn't been able to build on that victory over the ensuing months but said he was looking forward to a fresh start in the 2019-2020 season.
The CJ Cup will be Mickelson's third start of the young season. He said he decided early on to commit to the CJ Cup here because of the positive feedback he'd heard from fellow players after the first two editions of the tournament.
"I heard this was a course that would suit my game," Mickelson said. "It is fairly generous off the tee. Greens are challenging, and iron play, which is my strength, is very important."
And Mickelson has come away impressed after his first look at the course himself.
"What I like about it is there's plenty of room off the tee for me to play. The greens are wonderful, and they're some of the most challenging greens," he said. "They're huge but with a lot of undulation. They remind me of Augusta National in the contour and difficulty."
