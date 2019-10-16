S. Korea's traffic deaths fall 13 pct in Jan.-Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's traffic deaths have shown a downturn this year due to the public's improved awareness of traffic safety and the government's efforts to prevent traffic accidents, the National Police Agency said Wednesday.
The number of people who died in traffic accidents fell 13.8 percent from a year ago to 2,402 in the first nine months of the year.
In June, the number of fatalities caused by traffic accidents decreased 9.2 percent from a year earlier, followed by the respective decreases of 10.9 percent and 13.1 percent in July and August.
During the January-September period, the number of traffic deaths related to drunk driving dropped 35.8 percent.
The agency attributed the decline to the enforcement of a traffic law aimed at toughening the punishment for drunk driving. The law, dubbed the Yoon Chang-ho law, that was enacted after Yoon, a 22-year-old soldier, died in November last year. He had been in a coma since September, when he was struck by a drunk driver in the southern port city of Busan.
Traffic deaths involving business vehicles, rental cars, taxis, cargo trucks, buses on regular routes and chartered buses showed declines of 15.8 percent, 25.6 percent, 15.9 percent, 20 percent, 18.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.
The number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents fell 15 percent to 898.
