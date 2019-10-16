Seoul stocks extend gains for 4th session on hopes of possible Brexit deal
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by hopes of a possible Brexit deal and strong earnings reports from big U.S. firms. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 14.66 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 2,082.83. Trade volume was moderate at 513 million shares worth 4.33 trillion won (US$3.64 billion).
The local stock market opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, buoyed by news reports that Britain and the European Union moved closer to a Brexit deal.
However, investors reacted little to the Bank of Korea's widely expected rate cut. As expected, the central bank cut its key rate to 1.25 percent earlier in the day, marking the second rate cut in three months meant to prop up slowing economic growth.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said risk appetite was lifted by healthy gains on Wall Street and news reports that Britain and the EU could reach a draft Brexit deal.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent to end at 50,700 won. SK hynix, a global chipmaker, climbed 1.48 percent to 82,400 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, gained 1.98 percent at 154,500 won.
Hyundai Motor rose 0.82 percent to 123,000 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors added 2.1 percent at 41,400 won.
The local currency closed at 1,187.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)