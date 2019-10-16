Go to Contents
Tax agency probes 122 YouTubers, celebrities

16:54 October 16, 2019

SEJONG, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into more than 120 high-income earners, including celebrities and YouTube content creators, for alleged tax evasion.

The National Tax Service has recently looked into a total of 122 people as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen a crackdown on tax evasion and those who fall behind on large amounts of taxes.

Among the investigated are those who earn more than 1 billion won (US$841,000) annually, with their industries varying, NTS said.

The tax agency said it has looked into a total of 1,789 high-income earners over the past two years and has slapped a combined 1.37 trillion won in taxes.

In April, NTS launched a similar probe into 176 highly paid celebrities and sports stars, as well as YouTube content creators.

