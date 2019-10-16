Hyundai launches upgraded G70 in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent brand Genesis in the domestic market to boost sales.
The G70 comes with a 2.0 gasoline turbo engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbo engine and with strengthened safety features, the company said in a statement.
All three trim models carry safety features such as front collision assist, lane keeping assist, driver awareness warning and highway driving assist systems. Blind-spot collision warning is optional for the 2.0 turbo and 2.2 diesel models, it said.
The G70 is priced at 38 million won to 54 million won (US$32,000-$45,000). The latest model will be shipped to the United States and other markets from later this year, it said.
