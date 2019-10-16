GM Korea chief says wage increase will hurt competitiveness
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The chief executive of GM Korea Co. said on Wednesday increased labor costs would hurt the carmaker's profitability and competitiveness amid stalled wage negotiations with its trade union.
Kaher Kazem, GM Korea president and chief executive, held an emergency meeting with executives at the carmaker's main plant near Seoul. GM Korea's union declared at the end of the 10th wage talks on Thursday there will be no further negotiations this year.
The negotiations next year will be taken over by a new union leadership which will be elected later this year.
The Korean unit of General Motors Co. said it will keep negotiating with the union. "We are committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement based on mutual respect and understanding," the company said.
Kazem said it is urgent to resolve the stalled wage talks and focus on improving profitability. He noted shareholders and partner companies are concerned about the wage stalemate and possible strikes.
The 10,000-member union demanded a 5.7-percent hike in basic monthly salary, 1 1/2 months of wages in performance-based pay and a cash bonus worth 6.5 million won (US$5,400) per worker.
The company rejected the demands, saying the business environment is worsening and the company is still mired in deficit.
