(2ND LD) Defense minister meets with U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander Gen. Charles Brown agreed Wednesday to boost cooperation between the two countries' air forces for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The meeting took place in Seoul as Brown was in South Korea to attend the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) underway at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, from Tuesday to Sunday.
"Minister Jeong and Commander Brown shared the understanding that the working-level denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea took place thanks to the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance," the ministry said in a release.
S. Korea strikes preliminary trade deal with Indonesia
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it has reached a preliminary agreement with Indonesia on a comprehensive trade deal in Seoul's latest efforts to expand its export portfolio in the Southeast Asian market.
South Korea and Indonesia have reached the agreement on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The deal is equivalent to a free trade agreement but also focuses on a broader scope of economic cooperation.
7th case of African swine fever in wild boar found near inter-Korean border
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday that a seventh wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever.
The confirmation came a day after the wild boar carcass was found in the central border town of Cherwon, the Ministry of Environment said.
The deadly animal disease has been detected in seven dead wild boars near the border, including two in Cherwon, about 90 kilometers north of Seoul.
Seoul approves athletes' N. Korea visit for weightlifting competition
SEOUL -- South Korea has given the green light to athletes planning to visit North Korea for an international youth weightlifting competition set to kick off in Pyongyang next week, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
The government completed the process to approve a trip by some 70 South Koreans -- including athletes and support personnel -- to the North for the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships, the ministry said.
S. Korea, Australia hold vice-ministerial talks on bilateral ties
SEOUL -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and Australia held talks in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed joint efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including economy and regional security, the Australian Embassy in Seoul said.
Yoon Soon-gu, deputy minister for political affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, met with his Australian counterpart, Richard Maude, deputy secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Indo-Pacific Group, the embassy said in a release.
KBS to air video of inter-Korean football match Thursday
SEOUL -- South Korean public broadcaster KBS plans to broadcast a prerecorded video of an inter-Korean football match in Pyongyang for World Cup qualifier this week after its scheduled arrival from the North, company officials said Wednesday.
According to the KBS officials, the video of Tuesday's historic football match between the two Koreas in the North's capital will go on the air from 5 p.m. Thursday, if it is delivered from the North earlier in the day as scheduled.
