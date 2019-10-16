Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NTS chief-Bangladesh meeting

S. Korean, Bangladesh tax chiefs discuss cooperation

21:05 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The tax chiefs of South Korea and Bangladesh held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss policy cooperation, including avoidance of double taxation.

Kim Hyun-jun, commissioner of the National Tax Service (NTS), and Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, chairman of Bangladesh's National Board of Revenue, also discussed measures to help modernize Bangladesh's tax system and prevent tax avoidance, the NTS said in a statement.

About 290 Korean firms run business operations in Bangladesh. Foreign direct investment in Bangladesh jumped to US$3.6 billion in 2018 from $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to the NTS.

In this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019, and provided by the National Tax Service, NTS Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun (R) shakes hands with his Bangladesh counterpart Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan before their meeting at NTS Seoul Regional Office in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK