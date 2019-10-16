S. Korean, Bangladesh tax chiefs discuss cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The tax chiefs of South Korea and Bangladesh held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss policy cooperation, including avoidance of double taxation.
Kim Hyun-jun, commissioner of the National Tax Service (NTS), and Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, chairman of Bangladesh's National Board of Revenue, also discussed measures to help modernize Bangladesh's tax system and prevent tax avoidance, the NTS said in a statement.
About 290 Korean firms run business operations in Bangladesh. Foreign direct investment in Bangladesh jumped to US$3.6 billion in 2018 from $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to the NTS.
