Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea profiler-BBC 100 Women

S. Korean forensic psychologist named among BBC's 100 women of 2019

21:49 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- A renowned South Korean criminal profiler has been named to the BBC's list of the 100 most influential and inspirational women this year.

The British broadcaster on Wednesday announced the list that includes Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychology professor at Kyonggi University in Seoul.

Lee has "worked on numerous high-profile murder cases in South Korea," BBC said. "She has challenged the legal system, helping introduce an anti-stalking bill," it added.

Others on the list include Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Malaysian transgender activist Nisha Ayub, Japanese sumo wrestler Hyori Kon, and Indian human rights activist Parveena Ahanger.

This undated file photo shows Lee Soo-jung, forensic psychology professor at Kyonggi University. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK