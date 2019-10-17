Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon orders prosecution to 'devise strong measures to inspect prosecution' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon orders prosecution 'reform should be completed this month, measures should be briefed' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon tells prosecution to 'report strong measures to inspect prosecution' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon tells prosecution to report 'strong self-inspection measures' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon tells prosecution to 'report strong inspection measures' (Segye Times)
-- With eyes only on supporters Moon 'more strongly pressures prosecution' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 99 pct of 4 tln-won future car investment went overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon orders prosecution to 'report strong inspection measures' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon sets timeline for 'prosecution to submit self-reform efforts' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK cuts rate to record low on economic concerns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate at record low, BOK says 'more room for further cuts' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Interest rate cut to low of 1.25 to boost growth (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK slashes key rate to record-low 1.25 pct (Korea Herald)
-- ROK Army to reduce KATUSA recruitment by 25 pct (Korea Times)
