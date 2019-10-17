(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 17)

Cho took a 24-month leave from the law school after being appointed presidential secretary for civil affairs shortly after the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017. After resigning as secretary in July, he returned to the school on Aug. 1. Then, after Moon appointed him justice minister on Sept. 9, he once again quit the law school. Now he has returned to the campus. The critical damage to his reputation from his alleged involvement in his daughter's suspicious admission to Korea University — or the pain he inflicted on SNU and its students — did not matter. Cho did not make any apology to members of the university before returning to the school.