Thursday's weather forecast
09:12 October 17, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/12 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 20/11 Sunny 20
Cheongju 21/11 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 19/10 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 20
Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keyword