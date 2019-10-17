Go to Contents
Seoul stocks start higher on institutional buying

09:23 October 17, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday on the back of institutional investors' net buying of local stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.92 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,083.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Large caps were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.59 percent, top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.41 percent and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO declined 1.32 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

