FM pays courtesy call on Kazakh leader
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has paid a courtesy call on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a visit to the Central Asian nation and discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, her ministry said Thursday.
During the meeting held in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, Kang voiced hope for continued cooperation in various fields such as the economy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges, noting that Kazakhstan is South Korea's largest trade partner in Central Asia, the ministry said in a release.
In response, Tokayev appreciated the dynamic development of relations between the two countries in many fields and hoped to further advance cooperation through "Fresh Wind," a long-term cooperation initiative launched on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's state visit to Kazakhstan in April.
Kang has been on a three-day trip to Kazakhstan from Tuesday to attend a bilateral cooperation forum.
