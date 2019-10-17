Top court upholds 45-day suspension order on Asiana's San Francisco route
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 45-day suspension order on the Incheon-San Francisco route of Asiana Air Lines Inc., South Korea's No. 2 air carrier, over its deadly crash landing in July 2013.
The top court's decision called for the airline to suspend the route in the coming six months.
Asiana has challenged an appellate court ruling that upheld the government's temporary suspension order for the route in the wake of the accident, in which an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in San Francisco when it was approaching the airport for landing.
Three Chinese passengers were killed and 187 of the 307 passengers were injured.
In November 2014, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport ordered the carrier to suspend the route's operation for 45 days, saying the crash was mainly due to pilot error and the company had failed to properly train the flight crew.
The company has yet to suspend the flights as it won an injunction in January 2015 to postpone the execution of the order until it receives a court decision on the case.
A district court ruled in favor of the government in 2016, saying Asiana pilots had violated navigation rules and taken inadequate measures during the landing. The ruling was upheld by the Seoul High Court the following year.
