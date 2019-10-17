Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

S. Korean shares down in late morning trading

11:36 October 17, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as sentiment remained cautious about the prospects for talks on Britain's exit from the European Union.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 3.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,079.26 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large caps traded in negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.99 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 1.82 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.41 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.36 percent lower.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, shed 1.76 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.65 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK