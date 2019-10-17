S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japanese politicians' tributes to war shrine
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed deep regrets Thursday over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ritual offering to a controversial war shrine in Tokyo, renewing calls for Japan's "humble reflection" on its past.
On the first day of the shrine's four-day autumn festival, the Japanese leader sent the offering to the Yasukuni Shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism without visiting it, according to Kyodo News.
Seiichi Eto, minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, visited the shrine, becoming the first member of Tokyo's cabinet to do so in over two years, the news outlet reported.
"The government expresses deep regrets over the fact that Japanese government and parliamentary leaders again sent offerings or visited the Yasukuni Shrine that glorifies Japan's history of wars of invasion," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.
"Our government points out once again that Japan can contribute to the future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations and gain trust from neighboring countries and the international community only when Japan's responsible leaders show humble reflection on the past through action," it added.
The contentious tributes to the shrine came amid tensions between South Korea and Japan, which were caused by Tokyo's new export restrictions seen as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
The shrine honors Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals from World War II. Japanese politicians' visits to the shrine have angered South Korea and China, which suffered from Japanese aggression in the early part of the 20th century.
