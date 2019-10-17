N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday lauded leader Kim Jong-un's recent horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as a "historic event," noting that "new strategic policy lines" have been suggested every time he scaled the mountain considered one of the most sacred places in the North.
On Wednesday, North Korean media widely reported Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, releasing a series of photos of him riding a white horse at the snow-covered mountain, which Kim has often visited ahead of major political or diplomatic decisions.
Amid speculation that another major announcement might be forthcoming, the Rodong Sinmun said in a front-page editorial that "new strategic policy lines that accelerate our push for revolution have been proposed, and historic events startling the world have occurred" every time Kim has visited the mountain.
In December 2017, Kim visited the mountain before the North began a full-fledged diplomacy with South Korea and the United States. He also visited the mountain in November 2014 just before the end of the three-year mourning period for his late father, as well as in February 2013 before the execution of his once-powerful uncle Jang Song-thaek.
The report of Kim's latest visit came less than two weeks after the breakdown of the North's working-level nuclear talks with the United States in Stockholm.
It was the two countries' first meeting after more than seven months of a stalemate, but the talks broke down again with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
Stressing that Kim's Mount Paekdu trip demonstrated his commitment to protect the North against any "threats or temptations," the newspaper urged its people to follow through on the "new, great operation" that will be rolled out by the leader.
