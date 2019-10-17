(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-session winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 4.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,077.94. Trade volume was moderate at 309 million shares worth 3.42 trillion won (US$2.88 billion).
The local stock market opened higher on the back of institutional investors' net buying of local stocks.
However, the stock market pared earlier gains and drifted into negative territory as sentiment remained cautious about Brexit talks and a trade truce between the United States and China.
Yoon Jung-seon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said there were renewed worries about global economic growth as the U.S. reported a decline in retail sales.
Samsung Electronics fell 0.39 percent to end at 50,500 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, declined 1.7 percent to 81,000 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 0.97 percent to 153,000 won.
Hyundai Motor remained flat at 123,000 won, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors fell 1.81 percent to 40,650 won.
The local currency closed at 1,187.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 5.5 basis points to 1.375 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds added 5.5 basis points to 1.454 percent.
