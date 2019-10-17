Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) Lotte chief-top court ruling
(2nd LD) Top court upholds suspended jail term for Lotte chief
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling that gave a suspended jail sentence to Lotte chief Shin Dong-bin in a massive graft scandal that rocked the country and led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.
Shin, who heads the country's fifth-largest conglomerate, was indicted for giving 7 billion won (US$6 million) in bribes to the former president's close friend Choi Soon-sil to win government support for the group's duty-free business.
While the initial court ruling sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison, the appeals court in October last year suspended the sentence for four years, effectively releasing him from jail and ending an eight-month leadership vacuum at the retail giant.
(LEAD) Minister voices disappointment with Pyongyang match with no fans, live broadcast
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed disappointment on Thursday over an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier held in Pyongyang without any spectators or live broadcast, saying that it might reflect a recent "lull" in inter-Korean relations.
On Tuesday, the two Koreas played to a scoreless draw in the match at Kim Il-sung Stadium. No spectators or reporters were allowed in the stadium, and only a small number of sports officials and foreign diplomats were able to watch the game.
Pyongyang did not respond to Seoul's repeated calls to allow South Koreans to watch the game. Negotiations with the North to televise the rare sports event live for a South Korean audience also fell apart at the last minute.
"It's very disappointing," Unification Minister Kim told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit when asked about Tuesday's football match. "As unification minister, I feel heavily responsible and sorry."
(LEAD) Prosecution chief pledges efforts for 'bold' reform of prosecution
SEOUL -- Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl vowed Thursday to push for "bold" reform of the prosecution to meet the people's expectations following the resignation of the justice minister who led a drive for the overhaul.
"We are well aware that voices calling for changes in the prosecution are louder than ever," Yoon said during a parliamentary audit.
"I will faithfully accept the people's will and decisions by the National Assembly and boldly push for reform measures that the prosecution can take on its own," he added.
Yoon's remarks appear aimed at dispelling concerns that the government's drive to reform the prosecution may lose steam with the abrupt resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk.
(LEAD) Moon urges more expansionary budget spending, signals no shift in key economic policy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his liberal administration is determined to maintain its expansionary fiscal policy and continue efforts to revitalize civilian investment in response to deepening woes facing Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Moon reiterated that South Korea, like many other countries, is suffering economic troubles due to such external factors as trade disputes and the sharp shrinking of the global manufacturing sector.
He was apparently undaunted by attacks from political opponents, who claim that the government's "wrong" economic policies are one of the main culprits behind the nation's current economic difficulties. They have urged the Moon administration to change tack.
"Now is the time to concentrate power on the economy and the people's living," he stressed at the outset of a rare separate meeting with his economy team.
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' tells story of people around us
SEOUL -- In "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982," a film adaptation of the best-selling feminist novel of the same title, actress Jung Yu-mi plays an ordinary 37-year old woman living in South Korea in 2019.
Ji-young is an ordinary housewife and mother of a child who has to struggle all day to do chores and take care of her husband and two-year old daughter. She quits her job after giving birth and does all the mundane daily tasks like boiling the child's clothes and preparing breakfast for her husband every morning without complaint.
She has a lot she wants to say -- that she is exhausted, that she deserves to take a rest with a cup of hot coffee although she is not the breadwinner. But nobody listens to her or even lets her say it.
"It's a kind of violence that is unconsciously committed in our daily lives," Jung said in a media interview on Wednesday. "I might have experienced such violence, or hurt somebody. But I think I didn't realize the violence, or just passed on by."
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday lauded leader Kim Jong-un's recent horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as a "historic event," noting that "new strategic policy lines" have been suggested every time he scaled the mountain considered one of the most sacred places in the North.
On Wednesday, North Korean media widely reported Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, releasing a series of photos of him riding a white horse at the snow-covered mountain, which Kim has often visited ahead of major political or diplomatic decisions.
Amid speculation that another major announcement might be forthcoming, the Rodong Sinmun said in a front-page editorial that "new strategic policy lines that accelerate our push for revolution have been proposed, and historic events startling the world have occurred" every time Kim has visited the mountain.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-session winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 4.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,077.94. Trade volume was moderate at 309 million shares worth 3.42 trillion won (US$2.88 billion).
The local stock market opened higher on the back of institutional investors' net buying of local stocks.
However, the stock market pared earlier gains and drifted into negative territory as sentiment remained cautious about Brexit talks and a trade truce between the United States and China.
