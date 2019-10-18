Korean-language dailies

-- Deflation fears, discount wars (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor general says neutrality of prosecution peaked in Lee Myung-bak administration (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecutor general vows to keep secrecy in probe on ex-justice minister (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution chief says he approves investigation of Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon says he approves launching probe on Cho Kuk (Segye Times)

-- Amid growing deflation fears, economy of Ulsan stops growing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor chief pledges to go through with Cho Kuk probe following rules and laws (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pres. Moon announces plans to expand construction investment (Hankyoreh)

-- President Moon set to stimulate economy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- IMF warns S. Korean banks of exposure to vulnerable assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- President Moon calls for expansion of construction investment (Korea Economic Daily)

