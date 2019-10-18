(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 18)

On the Hankyoreh's report on the possibility of Yoon having enjoyed entertainment in a villa owned by a notorious contractor and Yoon's filing of a libel suit over it, both sides clashed. Some DP lawmakers urged Yoon to restrain from an "emotional reaction" and LKP lawmakers demanded he deal with it sternly. Later, Yoon said he would reconsider his suit if the newspaper apologies to him. On the issue of establishing an extra investigative body for crimes involving high government officials, the LKP denounced it for being an "uncontrollable monster" and an unnecessary level of bureaucracy, while the DP praised the idea of investigating grave crimes by the high, mighty and their relatives as part of our checks and balances.