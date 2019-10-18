U.S. to take into account S. Korea's position over possible auto tariff
SEJONG, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said Washington will fully take into account South Korea's position on possible auto tariffs, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
Mnuchin made the remarks in Washington on Thursday (local time) during a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who called for an exemption from U.S. tariffs on South Korean automobiles, according to the ministry.
Hong is in Washington for the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting, as well as meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In December, Hong made a similar request to Mnuchin over possible auto tariffs during their phone conversation.
South Korea is worried about potential U.S. tariffs on South Korean automobiles, based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, on national security grounds.
South Korea has made concessions on automobiles in the revised bilateral free trade deal that went into effect earlier this year, but U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap the Section 232 tariffs on automobiles on national security grounds.
Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. official who negotiated the original free trade deal with South Korea in 2007, has said it is inconceivable that Trump will rule against South Korea as Seoul has made concessions in the free trade deal and is a strong ally of Washington.
The U.S. has conducted 16 investigations, mostly into oil imports, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act since 1962. Most of the probes determined that the imports posed little threat.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)