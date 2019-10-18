Friday's weather forecast
09:08 October 18, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/12 Sunny 30
Cheongju 21/12 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 20/12 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 21/11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/14 Sunny 60
Jeonju 21/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 20/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/18 Rain 60
Daegu 18/13 Sunny 70
Busan 20/17 Rain 70
(END)
Keyword