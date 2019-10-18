Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:08 October 18, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/12 Sunny 30

Cheongju 21/12 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 20/12 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 21/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/14 Sunny 60

Jeonju 21/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 20/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/18 Rain 60

Daegu 18/13 Sunny 70

Busan 20/17 Rain 70

(END)

