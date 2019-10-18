Go to Contents
Daelim Industrial completes supercritical coal-fired power plant in Philippines

10:50 October 18, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major South Korean builder, said Friday it has completed the construction of the Philippines' first supercritical coal-fired power plant.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 500-megawatt San Buenaventura supercritical coal-fired power plant was held in Mauban, 90 kilometers southeast of Manila, with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and other guests invited, according to the company.

Daelim Industrial began construction for the US$680 million project in December 2015.

Supercritical power plants have improved efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, according to the company. It added that the San Buenaventura plant will be able to save 40,000 tons of coals a year compared to a normal coal-fired power plant.

Daelim Industrial, South Korea's No. 3 builder in terms of building capacity, has also completed coal-fired power plants in Vietnam and Malaysia.

This photo provided by Daelim Industrial Co. on Oct. 18, 2019, shows the San Buenaventura supercritical coal-fired power plant in the Philippines. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (YONHAP)

