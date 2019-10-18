Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae not ready to make announcement on sending Abe letter

11:47 October 18, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Friday it has no announcement to make yet on whether South Korean President Moon Jae-in will send a personal letter to Japanese Prime Minister as relations between the two neighboring countries remain at their lowest ebb for years.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon plans to visit Japan next week for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, the highest-level trip since Tokyo imposed export curbs against Seoul in early July. Lee is widely expected to meet separately with Abe during his three-day visit there from Tuesday.

With regard to his upcoming trip, Lee was quoted as telling Japan's Kyodo news service in an interview that he is likely to bring a letter for Abe from Moon. Lee said he hopes to play a "messenger role" between the leaders.

Lee told Kyodo that Moon had asked if he needs to write such a letter and the prime minister replied, "Yes, please."

Cheong Wa Dae has, however, maintained a prudent stance in public.

Even if Lee and Moon had a related conversation, it's hard to "conclusively say that such a letter is clearly being prepared," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, referring additional queries on the reported interview to the prime minister's office.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Yonhap)

