S. Korean shares up in late morning trading
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning after Britain and the European Union announced a Brexit deal, but sentiment remained cautious because the deal must win approval from both sides.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.02 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,087.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors welcomed the severance deal between Britain and the EU that could wrap up more than three years of uncertainty after Britain decided to leave the EU.
However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a daunting task of getting it through the British parliament, analysts said.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.79 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix went up 0.12 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.22 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.6 percent higher.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 1.11 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, fell 0.65 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,179.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.05 won from the previous session's close.
