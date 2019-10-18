Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BIE envoy

S. Korea appoints former ambassador to Demark as envoy for BIE

11:43 October 18, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has appointed its former top envoy in Denmark as its ambassador for cooperation with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), an intergovernmental body overseeing world expos, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Choi Jai-chul, who served as Seoul's top envoy in Demark from October 2016 to May this year, was appointed on Thursday, the ministry said, pointing to his extensive experience and expertise related to BIE affairs.

Choi served as the head of the executive committee of the organization for three terms from 2013-2019.

This file photo shows South Korea's former Ambassador to Denmark Choi Jai-chul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK