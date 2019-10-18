Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
N. Korea slams Japan for 'sinking' its fishing vessel in East Sea
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Saturday accused Japan of committing a "gangster" act of sinking one of its fishing ships that was operating "normally" in the East Sea earlier this week.
The ship collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol ship at around 9 a.m. Monday in Daehwatoe, a fishing ground about halfway between North Korea's east coast and Japan's lower west coast. It then sank, but all of the crew, around 60 people, were rescued.
Japanese officials announced that the collision was caused by a sharp turn by the North Korean boat, which was being checked by the agency's ship while illegally fishing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
N. Korea's SLBM launch hurt nuclear talks with U.S.: ex-U.S. envoy
WASHINGTON, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A former U.S. envoy for North Korea said Monday that Pyongyang's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile ruined its chances of reaching a nuclear deal with Washington in Sweden earlier this month.
Joseph Yun, who served as U.S. special representative for North Korea policy until early last year, was speaking at a forum after fresh working-level denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea broke down in Stockholm on Oct. 5.
The talks had resumed for the first time since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but the North Koreans walked away, blaming the U.S. for failing to come up with a new proposal.
Top military officials of N. Korea, China highlight bilateral ties
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Top military officials of North Korea and China have reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations, saying defending them is a "noble duty" of their armies, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's army, met with Miao Hua, director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, in Pyongyang on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
During the meeting, Kim emphasized that defending their friendly ties is a "noble duty" of the armies of the two countries. Hua said their relations "sealed in blood are the valuable wealth common to the peoples of the two countries."
U.S. sanctions aim to make N. Korea productive at talks: Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States' sanctions campaign against North Korea is intended to bring the regime to the negotiating table with a mindset to be productive and reach solutions, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.
Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, made the comment at a forum discussing U.S. relations with China, including its role in denuclearizing North Korea.
Negotiators from the U.S. and North Korea met in Sweden on Oct. 5 to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime, but the discussions broke down over what the North characterized as Washington's failure to come up with a new proposal.
U.S. seeks to address N. Korea's security interests: official
WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States will address North Korea's security interests if the regime gives up its nuclear weapons program, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday, beckoning Pyongyang to return to denuclearization talks.
David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, testified at a Senate hearing after working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang broke down in Sweden on Oct. 5.
"They've come out to talk. We need to encourage them to continue doing that," Stilwell told the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia.
U.S., N. Korea need interim deal for step-by-step denuclearization: ex-U.S. envoy
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea need to reach an interim deal on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program step by step, a former U.S. envoy to Pyongyang said after an opening round of working-level negotiations broke down.
Joseph Yun, former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, said he believes there is no other way to denuclearize the country, given that any use of force would risk triggering a major war on the Korean Peninsula.
Yun also said the two sides need to meet frequently in order to reach any deal because the current lack of communication is not conducive to that, let alone a widely expected third summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
