Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean economy remains sluggish on slowing exports: ministry
SEJONG, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy remains stagnant due to slowing exports and weak investment, the finance ministry said Friday.
"A sluggish trend persists in exports and investment, though overall industrial output is on the rise," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report.
-----------------
Quarantine authorities focusing on wild boars to prevent further ASF outbreaks
SEJONG -- South Korean quarantine authorities are implementing intensive operations to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever via wild boars, after the country confirmed the ninth case of an infected wild animal, the country's agriculture ministry said Friday.
Two wild boars found dead near the border with North Korea tested positive for ASF on Thursday, bringing the number of cases to nine in South Korea in less than three weeks.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. to take into account S. Korea's position over possible auto tariff
SEJONG -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said Washington will fully take into account South Korea's position on possible auto tariffs, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
Mnuchin made the remarks in Washington on Thursday (local time) during a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who called for an exemption from U.S. tariffs on South Korean automobiles, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Final bids for Asiana Airlines set for Nov. 7
SEOUL -- Kumho Asiana Group will receive final bids early next month in an auction to sell its airline unit as part of its broad restructuring moves, industry sources said Friday.
The Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate put a controlling 31 percent stake in Asiana Airlines Inc. up for sale to secure cash needed to pay off debt and secure operating capital.
-----------------
S. Korean shares up in late morning trading
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning after Britain and the European Union announced a Brexit deal, but sentiment remained cautious because the deal must win approval from both sides.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.02 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,087.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae not ready to make announcement on sending Abe letter
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Friday it has no announcement to make yet on whether South Korean President Moon Jae-in will send a personal letter to Japanese Prime Minister as relations between the two neighboring countries remain at their lowest ebb for years.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon plans to visit Japan next week for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, the highest-level trip since Tokyo imposed export curbs against Seoul in early July. Lee is widely expected to meet separately with Abe during his three-day visit there from Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS to issue remake of 'Make It Right' featuring Lauv
SEOUL -- A new version of K-pop boy band BTS' song "Make It Right" featuring Lauv will be released Friday afternoon, the band said.
The remade version of the BTS song, which comes from its latest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," will be released at 6 p.m. (Korean time) through major online music distributors in and outside of Korea, the band said on its official social media accounts.
