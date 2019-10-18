Defense minister criticizes lack of fans, media at inter-Korean World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Friday that this week's inter-Korean World Cup qualifier held in Pyongyang without spectators or live broadcast was "very wrong," as it failed to serve its original goal allowing the two nations to enjoy a sporting event together.
On Tuesday, the two Koreas held their first match on North Korean soil in 29 years, but no fans were allowed in and Pyongyang refused to broadcast the game live. The sides played to a scoreless draw in.
"As part of peace process, (the match) was to make a chance for the two Koreas to meet and enjoy peace in a festive mood, but that was not the case, so I think it went very wrong," Jeong said in answer to a question by an opposition lawmaker about the match during a parliamentary audit of military courts.
"Our military and the defense ministry will spare no effort to support the establishment of a lasting peace on the peninsula and the denuclearization (of North Korea), while fully maintaining our defense posture," he added.
Observers say the inter-Korean match serves as a stark reminder of the stalled cross-border ties following months of little progress in the denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)