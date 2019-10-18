Inaugural champion Justin Thomas seizes 2nd-round lead at CJ Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Inaugural champion Justin Thomas has opened up a two-stroke lead at the midway point of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the lone PGA Tour event in South Korea.
Thomas fired a bogey-free round of nine-under 63 in the second round at the 7,241-yard Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island on Friday, moving to a 13-under 131 and seizing a two-shot lead over An Byeong-hun of South Korea and Danny Lee of New Zealand.
Thomas, world No. 5, began his second round of the US$9.75 million tournament with four straight birdies. He added another at the par-4 eighth, and also had birdies at the 10th, 12th, 14th and the 18th.
Thomas had an eagle putt lip out at the finishing par-5 hole, which would have put him ahead by three shots heading into the weekend. He still set the 36-hole scoring record for the tournament.
Thomas was dialed in from tee to green, hitting 12 of the 14 fairways and missing only one green.
Thomas won the first edition of the CJ Cup in 2017, beating Marc Leishman of Australia in a playoff. Thomas shot a 63 in the first round that year.
The overnight rains softened the fairways and greens for Friday, while light drizzles that started falling at about 10 a.m. were accompanied by some winds later in the day.
The highlight of An's day was a string of four consecutive birdies, which saw him take a three-shot lead with seven holes to play. He had one bogey over those final eight holes and Thomas passed him with a spectacular round.
An is one of three South Koreans in the top 10, with Lee Kyoung-hoon (eight-under) in a tie for sixth after shooting 67 and two-time PGA Tour winner Kim Si-woo (seven-under) moving up to a tie for ninth thanks to a 68.
Lee, a South Korean-born Kiwi, was tied for the lead with Thomas at 12-under standing at the 18th tee. But after a poor tee shot at the finishing par-5 hole, Lee had to punch it out to the fairway and put his third shot into a greenside bunker en route to a bogey.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka had five bogeys and two birdies for a 75, which dropped him to even par for the tournament and left him tied for 51st heading into the weekend.
There's no cut at this 78-player event.
