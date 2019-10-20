6 companies to recall over 20,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., BMW, Mercedes-Benz and three other companies will recall more than 20,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Sunday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
GM Korea, the GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, BMW, Nissan Korea, Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Trucks Korea are recalling 32 models amounting to 21,452 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty stop-and-go system in GM Korea's 15,631 Malibu sedans, faulty rearview camera monitor in six kinds of 1,471 Nissan models, such as the QX60 SUV, and a faulty steering gear system in 16 kinds of 4,066 Mercedes-Benz models, including the E 200 sedan, it said.
Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
