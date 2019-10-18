Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(3rd LD) U.S. to take into account S. Korea's position over possible auto tariff
SEJONG -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said Washington will fully take into account South Korea's position on possible auto tariffs, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
Mnuchin made the remarks in Washington on Thursday (local time) during a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who called for an exemption from U.S. tariffs on South Korean automobiles, according to the ministry.
----------------
S. Korea keeps close tabs on N.K. moves on Hambak Island: minister
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Friday the military has been closely monitoring military movements on North Korea's border island of Hambak and has been fully prepared for any contingencies.
Some have pointed to the island, located just above the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, in the Yellow Sea as a source of potential threats, as the North has run several military facilities there since 2017.
----------------
IMF chief calls for increased female workforce in S. Korea
SEJONG -- The new head of the International Monetary Fund has called on South Korea to cope with an aging population and boost labor participation rates for women, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva made the remarks in a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki at the IMF headquarters on Thursday (local time), according to the ministry.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan
SEOUL -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon plans to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday as part of efforts to improve the frosty relations between Seoul and Tokyo, his office said.
Lee will visit Japan from Tuesday to Thursday to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid frayed ties between South Korea and Japan over the issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.
----------------
Seoul stocks down for 2nd day on grim China GDP
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended lower for the second straight session Friday, weighed down by downbeat Chinese economic growth data. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 17.25 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 2,060.69. Trade volume was moderate at 499 million shares worth 4.7 trillion won (US$3.98 billion).
----------------
(News Focus) K-pop audition shows mired in suspected unfair contest, shady deals
SEOUL -- "Produce 101," arguably the most successful of the 10-year line of K-pop idol competition shows, has emerged as a promising channel for the debut of wannabe K-pop idol stars, as well as being a solid K-pop export item in its own right.
Through its four seasons so far, the Mnet competition show has created four sensational K-pop idol bands including Wanna One and IZ*ONE, with its signature competition system that puts the selection of the final winners entirely in the hands of the show's audience.
