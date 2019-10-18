(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense cost talks in Hawaii next week
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States plan to hold a new round of negotiations on sharing the cost of the upkeep for the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) in Hawaii next week, both sides said Friday.
Seoul's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James Dehart, will meet in Honolulu on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry. The U.S. State Department said the U.S. will host South Korea for meetings Tuesday through Thursday.
The last round of talks took place in Seoul last month.
"Based on the stance that our government will shoulder the fair share of defense costs at a reasonable level, we will hold close consultations with the U.S. side," the ministry said in a press release.
"The government expects that the talks will proceed in a direction that will strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the combined defense posture," it added.
The State Department made clear that U.S. President Donald Trump expects South Korea to contribute more. There have been reports that the U.S. wants South Korea to pay US$5 billion under next year's cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement.
This year's SMA, set to expire at the end of the year, requires South Korea to pay 1.04 trillion won ($871 million), an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous year.
"The U.S.-ROK Alliance is strong and vital for regional peace and stability," the department said in a statement, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"We appreciate the considerable resources the Republic of Korea provides to the U.S.-ROK Alliance, including but not limited to the Korea SMA, but the President has been clear that the Republic of Korea can and should contribute more of its fair share," it added.
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
"The United States invests significant military resources and capabilities to meet our defense treaty obligations around the world. Satisfying these obligations comes with enormous costs," the department continued. "Sustaining the costs of our global military presence is not a burden that should fall on the U.S. taxpayer alone, but is a responsibility that should be shared fairly with allies and partners who benefit from our presence.
"The United States seeks a fair and equitable outcome to the SMA negotiations for both countries that will strengthen and sustain the resilient U.S.-ROK Alliance," the department said.
