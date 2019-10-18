N. Korean media reports on foreign athletes' arrival for weightlifting competition
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media reported Friday on the arrival of foreign athletes in Pyongyang ahead of an international weightlifting competition to be held next week.
North Korea is to host the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships from Sunday to Oct. 27. Around 70 South Korean weightlifters, journalists and staff arrived in the North Korean capital later in the day, after traveling to Pyongyang via Beijing, to take part in the event.
"Teams of different countries and regions including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India, Vietnam and Taipei of China arrived here Friday to take part in the 2019 Asian Juvenile and Junior Weightlifting Championships," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA also reported that key sports officials, including Mohammed Hasan Jalood, secretary general of the International Weightlifting Federation, Bossaba Yodbangtoey, secretary general of the Asian Weightlifting Federation, arrived in Pyongyang.
It did not mention South Korean athletes' arrival.
The international sports event comes less than a week after South and North Korea played to a scoreless draw in a World Cup soccer qualifier in Pyongyang on Tuesday. It was held before empty seats with no fans, journalists or live broadcasting allowed.
