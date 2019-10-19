U.N. rapporteur calls for discussion of human rights in nuclear talks with N.K.
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights situation said Friday that the subject needs to be addressed in negotiations to dismantle the regime's nuclear weapons program.
Tomas Ojea Quintana made the call at an event on human rights in North Korea, saying human rights violations in the regime are "the greatest and ongoing."
"Human rights, I believe, should be part of the conversations with the North Korean government, especially when peace is at stake," he said during the event organized by the advocacy group, Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.
"I'm convinced that, ultimately, integrating the need to protect and respect the rights of the people in the DPR Korea is fundamental for the sustainability of any denuclearization agreement and for durable peace in the Korean Peninsula and beyond," he continued, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The rapporteur added that he recognizes the difficulties and risks of bringing up human rights during "already very difficult" negotiations.
"But there are practical ways to do it," he said.
Quintana lamented that the North Korean government continues to deny his requests to visit the country. The rapporteur has served in the role since 2016.
"The lack of access to the country is itself a violation of international law," he said, citing North Korea's obligations under the U.N. charter.
North Korea has long been labeled as one of the world's worst human rights violators, with abuses ranging from torture and rape to public executions and holding hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps.
Pyongyang bristles at the charges, viewing them as a U.S.-led attempt to topple the regime.
