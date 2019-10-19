Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:27 October 19, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/16 Sunny 20

(END)

