SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prime minister to deliver Moon's letter to Abe next week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon likely to suggest summit with Abe through PM (Kookmin Daily)
-- PM to hand over Moon's letter to Abe to improve bilateral ties (Donga llbo)
-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for possible summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon to delivery letter to Abe for summit through PM (Segye Times)
-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Chosun Ilbo)
-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe on Thursday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe next week (Hankyoreh)
-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for breakthrough (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for breakthrough (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee may act as mailman in Abe meeting (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President Moon to send letter to Abe via PM (Korea Herald)
-- PM set to deliver Moon's 'handwritten message' to Abe (Korea Times)
