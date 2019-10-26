Korean-language dailies

-- Proportion of regular selection may increase to 40 pct in admissions to major Seoul universities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon urges preparation of measures to solve imbalance in college admission system (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says CSAT-based regular admissions fairer than early admissions (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't spurs major Seoul universities to expand proportion of regular admissions (Segye Times)

-- First target of Cheong Wa Dae's pursuit of fairness: education (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No private special-purpose elite high schools from 2025 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- All special-purpose elite high schools to be switched to regular high schools from 2025 (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon calls for expansion of proportion of regular admissions to over 30 pct of college admissions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Proportion of regular admission decisions for major Seoul universities likely to increase to 40 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unemployment benefits hit bottom ... deficit to reach 1 tln won next year (Korea Economic Daily)

