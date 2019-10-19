(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 19)

The government should not attempt to gloss over real conditions by shedding light on some selected indicators that appear to have improved as a result of expanded fiscal spending. Moon's economic team was buoyed by data released Wednesday that showed the country's employment rate hit a 23-year high in September with more jobs added than in any month over the past five years. But most of the added jobs were temporary ones created with government funding and taken by elderly people. The number of full-time jobs in the manufacturing sector recorded an on-year decrease for 18 consecutive months in September, with the number of employees in their 30s and 40s also shrinking for the 24th straight month.