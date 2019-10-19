(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Finance ministers of South Korea and Australia discussed ways to strengthen the two countries' currency swap and other financial cooperation in Washington, the finance ministry said Saturday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki met with his Australian counterpart Josh Frydenberg to discuss cooperation in currency swap, hydrogen economy and external policies in Washington, D.C. on Friday (local time), the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.
Hong is in the U.S. capital for the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting, as well as meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Hong and Frydenberg said they will support both central banks' financial cooperation in terms of the 2017 currency swap deal that expires in February next year.
The current deal allows for the exchange of up to 9 trillion won (US$7.5 billion) or A$10 billion (US$6.8 billion) in local currencies between the two central banks. Under the initial swap deal in 2014, the exchange of local currencies was set at up to 5 trillion won or A$5 billion.
The swap deal is set to expire Feb. 7, 2020, and could be extended by consent from both sides.
A currency swap is a tool used to defend against financial turmoil by allowing a country beset by a liquidity crunch to borrow money from others with its own currency.
South Korea has swap deals with Canada, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The two officials also agreed to seek cooperation in the hydrogen-related business sectors as South Korea and Australia are stepping up efforts to foster hydrogen-related industries and turn them into future growth drivers.
Last month, the two countries signed an initial agreement to help their companies push forward joint research and development, and pilot hydrogen projects.
Seoul's transport ministry announced last week it will build three hydrogen-powered cities by 2022 in extended efforts to promote the energy in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
The city project is in line with the government's broader hydrogen road map.
In January, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy outlined its long-term hydrogen goals that include a community that uses hydrogen as the main source of energy for power generation, vehicles and other daily uses as it believes such an ecosystem will become the new growth engine for the Korean economy.
The government set a goal of raising the number of hydrogen passengers cars, hydrogen buses and hydrogen charging points to 65,000, 2,000 and 310, respectively, by 2022 from 9,000, two and 14 in 2018.
Separately, Hong met with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the global bank.
The Korean minister said it is important to establish a "rules-based" free trade order in global markets as protectionism and trade tensions among countries are having an impact on global supply chains. Malpass agreed with his view, the statement said.
