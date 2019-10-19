(LEAD) Korean-born Kiwi Danny Lee tied for lead heading into final round at CJ Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee is taking a share of the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour event on his native land.
After a dramatic turn of events at the 18th hole, Lee and American star Justin Thomas found themselves knotted at 15-under through 54 holes at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Saturday.
Lee eagled the par-5 finishing hole, while Thomas, the inaugural CJ Cup champion from 2017, dunked his second shot into the water en route to a bogey that erased his three-shot lead in a hurry.
The third round score of 15-under 201 is a new 54-hole tournament record.
Thomas, who began the day with a two-shot lead over Lee and South Korean An Byeong-hun, settled for a 70. Lee overcame a double bogey at the 10th for a round of 68.
The two will go at it again in Sunday's final group, which will also include Australian Cameron Smith, who shot four-under 68 to move to 12-under.
Lee is chasing his second PGA title and first since 2015. Thomas, world No. 5, is after his 11th career win.
Thomas has held or shared a 54-hole lead at 10 previous tournaments, and has gone on to win seven of them. One such occasion came at the 2017 CJ Cup, when he was tied for the lead with Scott Brown after three rounds and defeated Marc Leishman in a playoff.
This is only the second time Lee has held the 54-hole lead on the tour. On that lone instance, the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Lee finished alone in fourth place.
The CJ Cup, the US$9.75 million tournament with no cut, is the only PGA Tour event held in South Korea each fall.
On a sunny but windy day at the Club at Nine Bridges, Thomas bogeyed the second hole but rebounded with a birdie at the next hole. An went birdie-bogey-birdie over his first three holes to close the gap with Thomas to one.
Danny Lee chipped in for a birdie on the third hole to also move to one stroke behind Thomas.
An had a makeable birdie putt at the sixth that would have tied him with Thomas for the lead but left it inches short of the cup.
But An converted his next birdie opportunity at the par-3 seventh to join Thomas at the top at 13-under.
Lee made it a three-way tie for first with a birdie at the par-4 eighth, where Thomas missed a shorter putt for a birdie of his own.
Thomas birdied the ninth and An answered with a birdie at the 10th to keep pace. From this trio, Lee blinked first, as a double bogey at the 10th dropped him to 11-under.
It was An's turn next. He found trouble off the tee on the 11th, putting his drive deep into the woods on the left. He declared the ball unplayable en route to a disastrous triple bogey that dragged him back down to 11-under.
But the South Korean, battled back with a birdie at the 12th, though he didn't make up any ground as both Thomas and Lee also birdied.
Thomas had a slip-up with a bogey at the 13th but got a shot back with a birdie at the next hole. An also birdied the 14th to move back within two of Thomas at 13-under.
Lee birdied the 15th to meet An at 13-under, but those two were still two behind Thomas with three holes to play.
Thomas then went up by three strokes with a birdie at the 16th, where Lee managed a par and An dropped further back with a bogey.
Thomas looked poised to take a comfortable lead into the final round, before disaster struck at the 18th. Lee drained his eagle putt from about 20 feet away to complete the improbable three-shot swing.
An finished at 10-under after a double bogey at the 18th, but he's the top South Korean after 54 holes.
Smith compensated for a double bogey at the ninth with a birdie-eagle run at the 11th and 12th. He parred the rest of the way and gave himself a shot at winning his second PGA title.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka withdrew before the third round, citing a knee injury.
