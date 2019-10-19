Police to request arrest warrants for 9 students over break-in
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police said they will request warrants for the arrests of nine South Korean university students late Saturday for breaking into the residence of the top U.S. envoy in South Korea.
The request comes a day after 17 student members of a progressive civic group broke into the residence of U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris in central Seoul by climbing over its wall using a ladder.
They staged a surprise protest criticizing the U.S. demand for a hefty rise in South Korea's share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. troops.
Police said they will release 10 others by Saturday, but they will continue the investigation into the 10 students.
On Friday, police took into custody two others who attempted to break into the residence.
The U.S. Embassy noted "with strong concern" that the break-in was the second incidence of illegal entry into the ambassador's residential compound in 14 months.
In South Korea, police are required to ask prosecutors to seek a court-issued warrant to formally arrest a suspect.
