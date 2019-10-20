N.K. newspaper calls for greater efforts to farm rabbits for meat
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Sunday for greater efforts to farm rabbits for meat as the impoverished communist nation suffers from food shortages worsened by African swine fever and unfavorable weather.
Pointing out that production at some rabbit farms falls short of expectations, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said farmers must put in thorough "ideological" efforts to do their job while keeping in mind that production depends entirely on themselves.
It also called for raising rabbits in a scientific and more hygienic manner.
The appeal came as the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forecast the North's food situation is expected to worsen in the fourth quarter after Typhoon Lingling battered the country last month and African swine fever has spread there since its outbreak in May.
The North's regime has long encouraged rabbit farming, saying the animal is easier to raise as it consumes less feed, and it can provide the country with nutritionally rich meat and fur.
