S. Korean manufacturers pessimistic about Q4 biz: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A majority of South Korean manufacturing companies expect their business conditions to slump in the fourth quarter of the year, a poll showed Sunday.
The business survey index (BSI) for the October-December period based on data collected from 1,051 manufacturers showed an overall market forecast of 87, with corresponding numbers for sales standing at 88, the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade (KIET) said.
A BSI of less than 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The numbers represent a three- and eight-point drop, respectively, compared with the previous three-month period, the KIET said.
Most key industries, including the electronic machineries, steel and metal sectors, all dropped below the 100 mark, the poll showed
Only the wireless communication and bio-health sectors were above the 100 threshold, it said.
