Justin Thomas survives nervy moments on final green for 2nd title in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The scene was eerily familiar for Justin Thomas.
The American PGA Tour great was a few feet from the hole for a birdie at the 72nd hole at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Sunday. He was leading Danny Lee of New Zealand by two shots, 19-under to 17-under, with Lee lining up for an eagle putt from the center of the huge green.
On that same green 24 hours earlier, Lee drained a huge putt for an eagle to pull into a tie for the 54-hole lead with Thomas, who'd put his second shot into water en route to a bogey.
And watching Lee getting ready for another potentially dramatic eagle on Sunday, Thomas was bracing himself for the worst.
Fortunately for Thomas, Lee's putt lipped out. And Thomas went on to make his birdie putt to close out a two-stroke victory at the Club at Nine Bridges.
"To be perfectly honest, (given) how the day had gone for him, I wouldn't have been surprised if it had gone in," Thomas said of Lee's eagle attempt. "I felt like, if he got it on the green, there was going to be a chance that he could make it, especially after what happened yesterday."
When the ball stayed out of the cup, Lee grabbed his head with both hands in frustration. Thomas was caught on camera exchanging the "Did you see that?" look with his caddie.
"It was unbelievable. I couldn't believe he was about to make this thing," Thomas said with a smile. "It was definitely relieving when it didn't go in, knowing I could just two-putt from there."
Thomas and Lee started the final round knotted at 15-under, and they made the turn all tied at 18-under. While Thomas was at his typically steady self, hitting fairways and greens, Lee was all over the place off the tee and had to scramble to keep saving pars.
Thomas finally broke free with a birdie at the 14th, and Lee blinked with consecutive bogeys at the 15th and 16th. That allowed Thomas to take a three-shot lead with two holes to play. Thomas negated his bogey at the 17th with the closing birdie at the 18th.
"After 16, I felt like I could (shake off Lee)," Thomas said. "Danny made it extremely difficult. It was a very, very tough day. He made a lot of putts and a lot of unbelievable up-and-downs to keep me from getting the momentum."
Thomas now has 11 PGA Tour titles and four of them have come in Asia. He said he feels comfortable playing in this region, and he's also put in the necessary work to get the job done.
"Other than the bogey at the 17th, I felt like I did everything I needed to do win the tournament today," he said. "I worked really hard the last couple of weeks to make sure I was ready for this tournament, and I am glad it showed. I feel like, if I can just improve a little bit every year, there's not really a ceiling I can't reach. I just try to win as many tournaments as I can."
